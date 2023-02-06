Technology Sector Update for 02/06/2023: DELL, ON, UMC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) were slipping past 1% recently.

Dell Technologies (DELL) was over 1% higher after it confirmed in a regulatory filing that a planned reorganization across the company will result in a reduction of about 5% of its workforce.

ON Semiconductor (ON) posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.32 per diluted share, up from $1.09 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.26. ON Semiconductor was slipping past 4% recently.

United Microelectronics (UMC) was over 2% lower after it reported sales of NT$19.59 billion ($653.2 million) in January, down 4.3% from a year earlier.

