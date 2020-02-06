Technology Sector Update for 02/06/2020: ZNGA,TWTR,PRLB
Technology stocks were climbing in Thursday trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing 0.8% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.1%.
Among technology stocks moving on news:
(+) Zynga (ZNGA) was adding almost 13% in value after the mobile games company late Wednesday reported a 63% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue to $404.46 million, exceeding the Wall Street consesnsus expecting $369.9 million. Zynga is projecting around $385 million in revenue for its Q1 ending March 31, also topping the $378.4 million analyst mean.
In other sector news:
(+) Twitter (TWTR) climbed almost 18% after reporting a 11.1% increase Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $1.01 billion and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $994.9 million in revenue for the final three months of 2019. The social network company
(-) Proto Labs (PRLB) dropped 12% after the 3-D printer company Thursday said it generated $111.9 million in Q4 sales, slipping 0.8% from year-ago levels and narrowly missing the $112 million Street view.
