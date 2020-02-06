Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/06/2020: UIS, SAIC, TWTR, GPRO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

MT Newswires
Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.63%

AAPL: +0.39%

IBM: -0.15%

CSCO: +0.70%

GOOG: +0.27%

Most technology heavyweights were trading higher pre-bell Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Unisys (UIS), which was gaining over 37% in value after Science Applications International (SAIC) unveiled plans to acquire its Unisys Federal unit in an all-cash deal valued at $1.2 billion.

(+) Twitter (TWTR) was climbing by more than 8% amid Q4 revenue that beat estimates and continued growth in monetizable active users. The social media company booked Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion compared with last year's earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $909 million. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.27 and revenue of $994.9 million.

(-) GoPro (GPRO) was down more than 12% after it reported a Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.70, up from $0.30 a year earlier but below the $0.79 consensus estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

