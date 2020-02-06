Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/06/2020: PRSP,ZNGA,TWTR,PRLB

Technology stocks have largely maintained their Thursday advance, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing 0.7% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Perspecta (PRSP) plunged over 17% after Well Fargo Securities Thursday lowered its stock rating for the information technology company to equal-weight from overweight previously and also cut its price target for Perspecta shares by $5 to $26 apiece.

In other sector news:

(+) Twitter (TWTR) climbed over 15% after reporting an 11.1% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $1.01 billion and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $994.9 million in revenue for the final three months of 2019.

(+) Zynga (ZNGA) was adding 13% in value after the mobile games company late Wednesday reported a 63% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue to $404.46 million, exceeding the Wall Street consensus expecting $369.9 million. Zynga is projecting around $385 million in revenue for its Q1 ending March 31, also topping the $378.4 million analyst mean.

(-) Proto Labs (PRLB) dropped 12.5% after the 3-D printer company Thursday said it generated $111.9 million in Q4 sales, slipping 0.8% from year-ago levels and narrowly missing the $112 million Street view.

