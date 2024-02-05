Technology Sector Update for 02/05/2024: ZS, ON, NOK, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.1% higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently down 2.7%.

Zscaler (ZS) said in a regulatory filing Dali Rajic has stepped down as chief operating officer, effective this past Friday. Zscaler was slipping past 3% in recent premarket activity.

ON Semiconductor (ON) was up more than 6% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share and revenue that exceeded forecasts from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Nokia (NOK) said it has signed a multiyear patent cross-license agreement covering cellular technologies with smartphone maker vivo Mobile Communication, resolving an ongoing patent dispute between the two companies. Nokia was 0.7% higher pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.