Technology Sector Update for 02/05/2024: SNAP, ON, BIGC

February 05, 2024 — 01:59 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were advancing Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index gained 1%.

In corporate news, Snap (SNAP) shares fell 2.7% after the company said it plans to cut its workforce by 10%.

ON Semiconductor (ON) jumped 10% after the company reported Q4 earnings earlier in the day.

BigCommerce (BIGC) dropped 4.6% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.

