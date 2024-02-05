Technology Sector Update for 02/05/2024: SNAP, ON, BIGC

Tech stocks were advancing Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index gained 1%.

In corporate news, Snap (SNAP) shares fell 2.7% after the company said it plans to cut its workforce by 10%.

ON Semiconductor (ON) jumped 10% after the company reported Q4 earnings earlier in the day.

BigCommerce (BIGC) dropped 4.6% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.