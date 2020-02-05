Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/05/2020: PLT, SPOT, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +2.20%

AAPL: +1.38%

IBM: +0.72%

CSCO: +1.43%

GOOG: +0.85%

Technology giants were climbing pre-market Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Plantronics (PLT), which was plunging more than 30% as its adjusted EPS fell to $0.30 in fiscal Q3 from $1.36 a year earlier, but still exceeded analysts' estimates of $0.13 in a Capital IQ survey. Revenue dropped to $384 million from $502 million a year ago, lagging the $399.15 million estimate.

(-) Spotify Technology (SPOT) was down more than 5% as it swung to a Q4 net loss of EUR1.14 ($1.26) per share. A year ago, earnings were EUR0.36 per share. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had been expecting a loss of EUR0.19 per share.

(-) Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) said Dan Houser, vice president, creative at unit Rockstar Games, will leave on March 11. Take-Two Interactive Software was more than 3% lower recently.

