Technology Sector Update for 02/05/2020: MCHP,UMC,PLT

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks were maintaining modest gains in recent trading, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 advancing 0.3% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1.9%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Microchip Technology (MCHP) rose 6.2% after the semiconductor company reported non-GAAP net income of $1.32 per share for its fiscal Q3, down from $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 a share. Net sales fell 6.4% year-over-year to $1.287 billion, also inching past the $1.286 billion analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) United Microelectronics (UMC) climbed 4% after the semiconductor wafer producer reported Q4 net income of TWD0.33 per share, reversing a TWD0.14 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the TWD0.22 per share Street view for the three months ended Dec. 31. Net sales rose to TWD41.9 billion compared with TWD35.5 billion during the year-ago period and also exceeding the TWD41 billion analyst consensus.

(-) Plantronics (PLT) plunged more than 40% to an 11-year low of $16.06 a share after the networking equipment lagged analyst estimates with its fiscal Q3 revenue, reporting a 23.5% year-over-year decline to $384 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $399.15 million in quarterly sales.

