Technology Sector Update for 02/04/2022: SNAP,UI,VSAT

Technology stocks were back on positive ground this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Friday rising 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was edging 0.2% higher.

In company news, Snap (SNAP) soared over 55% on Friday, more than reversing its nearly 24% decline during the previous session, after the social media company late Thursday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations and projected revenue for the current quarter also topping analyst estimates.

Ubiquiti (UI) slid 8.5% after the networking equipment company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.66 per share, down from its $2.53 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2020 and missing the single-analyst estimate of $2.29 per share, excluding one-time items.

ViaSat (VSAT) fell 4.5% after Needham cut its price target for the communications equipment company by $4 to $66 a share but reiterated its buy investment rating for the stock.

