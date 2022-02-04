Technology Sector Update for 02/04/2022: SNAP, U, UI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 1.3% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.9% lower recently.

Snap (SNAP) was gaining over 41% in value after posting Q4 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.22, up from $0.09 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.10.

Unity Software (U) was up more than 9% after it reported a Q4 diluted non-GAAP net loss of $0.05 per share, compared with a loss of $0.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.07.

Ubiquiti (UI) was slipping past 8% as it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $1.66 per diluted share, down from $2.53 a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $2.29.

