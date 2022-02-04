Technology Sector Update for 02/04/2022: EGAN,SNAP,UI,VSAT

Technology stocks added to their earlier gains this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Friday rising 1.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was 1.1% higher.

In company news, eGain's (EGAN) added over 26% after reporting fiscal Q2 earnings and revenue exceeding year-ago comparisons and analyst forecasts and also raising its outlook for FY22 revenue. For the 12 months ending June 30, the customer-relations software firm is now projecting revenue in a range of $90.5 million to $92.0 million, up $1.5 million over its prior guidance and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $89.9 million.

Snap (SNAP) soared over 59% on Friday, more than reversing its nearly 24% decline during the previous session, after the social media company late Thursday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations and projected revenue for the current quarter also topping analyst estimates.

Among decliners, ViaSat (VSAT) fell 7.1% after Needham cut its price target for the communications equipment company by $4 to $66 a share but reiterated its buy investment rating for the stock.

Ubiquiti (UI) slid more than 11% after the networking equipment company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.66 per share, down from its $2.53 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2020 and missing the single-analyst estimate of $2.29 per share, excluding one-time items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.