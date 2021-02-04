Technology Sector Update for 02/04/2021: QCOM

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.61% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was down 0.27% in recent trading.

Qualcomm (QCOM) was shedding more than 6% after posting fiscal Q1 adjusted diluted earnings of $2.17 per share that rose from $0.99 per share a year ago. The result also beat the $2.10 average analyst earnings estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

Nokia (NOK) was declining by more than 3% after it booked Q4 non-IFRS earnings of EUR0.14 ($0.17) per share, slightly down from EUR0.15 per share in the comparable 2019 quarter. The consensus estimate from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for non-IFRS EPS of EUR0.11.

Digital Turbine (APPS) was over 17% higher night after saying it earned $0.21 per share during its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items, improving on a $0.05 per share adjusted profit during the final three months of 2019 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.