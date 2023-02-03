Technology Sector Update for 02/03/2023: XLK, SOXX, GOOG, GOOGL, AAPL, UI

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 1.8% while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 2% lower.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) was declining more than 4% after the company reported Q4 earnings of $1.05 per diluted share, down from $1.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.19.

Apple (AAPL) was down 1.7% as it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.88 per diluted share compared with $2.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast EPS of $1.95.

Ubiquiti (UI) was gaining more than 4% after reporting fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.87 per diluted share, up from $1.66 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.29.

