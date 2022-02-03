Technology Sector Update for 02/03/2022: RNG,VOD,CLVT,FB,FLEX,DXC

Technology stocks were finishing near their Thursday lows, with Facebook parent company Meta (FB) weighing on the sector and other social media firms after reporting below-consensus Q4 earnings and guiding Q1 revenue below Wall Street expectations.

At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was declining 2.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 3.8% this afternoon.

In company news, RingCentral (RNG) added to its Thursday retreat, falling 7.3%, after the software-as-a-service company announced a new workplace collaboration platform combining its Message Video Phone technology with Vodafone's (VOD) 5G capabilities.

Clarivate (CLVT) slid over 16% after the UK-based data analytics firm warning its FY21 earnings will "significantly" lag its prior guidance expecting a $0.70 to $0.74 per share profit this year due to the company needing to restate its financial results for all of 2020 and most of 2021 to correct a previously disclosed error in how it accounted for an equity plan. The company is scheduled to report its Q4 and FY21 result in early March.

To the upside, Flex (FLEX) gained 4.3% on Thursday after the electronics contract manufacturer said it was selling $500 million of 5.0% convertible preferred equity in its Nextracker subsidiary to a clean-energy affiliate of private equity investors TPG as part of an upcoming separation of Flex and the solar-tracking software firm into two stand-alone companies. The deal values Nextracker at around $3 billion, with its convertible equity set to become common shares after it completes a planned initial public offering of stock.

DXC Technology (DXC) rose almost 14% after the IT-services company overnight reported a $0.92 per share profit for its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31, improving on net income of $0.84 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

