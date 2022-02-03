Technology
FB

Technology Sector Update for 02/03/2022: FB, LSPD, LITE, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down more than 1% while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was over 2% lower.

Meta Platforms (FB) was shedding over 23% in value after it reported Q4 diluted earnings of $3.67, down from $3.88 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.83.

Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) reported an adjusted fiscal Q3 loss of $0.07 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.07. Lightspeed Commerce was recently declining by more than 12%.

Lumentum Holdings (LITE) was slipping past 9% as it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $1.60, down from $1.85 in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Yahoo Finance expected $1.58.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB LSPD LITE XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular