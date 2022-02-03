Technology Sector Update for 02/03/2022: FB, LSPD, LITE, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down more than 1% while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was over 2% lower.

Meta Platforms (FB) was shedding over 23% in value after it reported Q4 diluted earnings of $3.67, down from $3.88 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.83.

Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) reported an adjusted fiscal Q3 loss of $0.07 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.08 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.07. Lightspeed Commerce was recently declining by more than 12%.

Lumentum Holdings (LITE) was slipping past 9% as it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $1.60, down from $1.85 in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Yahoo Finance expected $1.58.

