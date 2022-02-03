Technology Sector Update for 02/03/2022: CLVT,FB,FLEX,DXC

Technology stocks were retreating Thursday, with Facebook parent company Meta (FB) weighing on the sector and other social media firms after reporting below-consensus Q4 earnings and forecasting Q1 revenue also lagging Wall Street expectations.

At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday was slipping 1.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 3.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Clarivate (CLVT) slid 17% after the UK-based data analytics firm warning its FY21 earnings will "significantly" lag its prior guidance expecting a $0.70 to $0.74 per share profit this year due to the company needing to restate its financial results for all of 2020 and most of 2021 to correct a previously disclosed error in how it accounted for an equity plan. The company is scheduled to report its Q4 and FY21 result in early March.CLVT,

Flex (FLEX) gained 5.6% on Thursday after the electronics contract manufacturer said it was selling $500 million of 5.0% convertible preferred equity in its Nextracker subsidiary to a clean-energy affiliate of private equity investors TPG as part of an upcoming separation of Flex and the solar-tracking software firm into two stand-alone companies. The deal values Nextracker at around $3 billion, with its convertible equity set to become common shares after it completes a planned initial public offering of stock.

DXC Technology (DXC) rose over 13% after the IT-services company overnight reported a $0.92 per share profit for its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31, improving on net income of $0.84 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

