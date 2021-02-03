Technology Sector Update for 02/03/2021: GOOG, GOOGL, SNE, SPOT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.31% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.37% higher in recent trading.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) was gaining more than 6% after it reported Q4 diluted EPS of $22.30, up from $15.35 a year earlier. The result beat the $15.98 consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Sony (SNE) was rallying past 7% as it reported fiscal Q3 net income of JPY297.35 ($2.83) per diluted share, up from JPY182.89 a year ago.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) was declining by more than 6% even as it booked a net loss of EUR0.66 ($0.79) per share in Q4, narrower than the loss of EUR1.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had forecast a Q4 loss of EUR0.52 per share.

