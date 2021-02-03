Technology Sector Update for 02/03/2021: DT,SNE,XRX,SMCI,GOOG,GOOGL

Technology stocks was drifting lower in late Wednesday trading, reversing earlier gains, after Google parent Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) reached a record high after reporting Q4 earnings and revenue topping analyst estimates. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF was slipping 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 2% this afternoon.

In company news, Dynatrace (DT) climbed almost 14% after the cloud software firm earlier Wednesday reported fiscal Q3 results topping Wall Street estimates and issued Q4 earnings and revenue guidance also exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.17 per share on $182.9 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share and $10.5 million, respectively.

Sony (SNE) Wednesday hit its best share price in 21 years, topping out with a 13% gain at $112.25 after the consumer electronics giant reported fiscal Q3 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and also raised its FY21 revenue forecast. It is now projecting JPY8.8 trillion in sales and operating revenue for the 12 months ending March 31, up from its prior outlook expecting JPY8.5 trillion and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for JPY8.667 trillion in FY21 sales.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) rose 3.8% after reporting better-than-expected results for its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31 and projected non-GAAP net income and revenue for the current quarter also topping analyst estimates in addition to authorizing a new, $200 million stock buyback program running through July 2022. The storage and server technology company late Tuesday also promoted chief compliance officer David Weigand to succeed Kevin Bauer as chief financial officer after steps down on Feb. 28.

Xerox (XRX) climbed 3.4% after Wednesday announcing a strategic collaboration agreement with the Naval Postgraduate School to work on 3-D printing and manufacturing research. As part of the deal, Xerox in December installed one of its first ElemX liquid-metal printer at the Monterey, Calif., campus, providing students and faculty with hands-on experience with on-demand 3D printing of metal parts and equipment.

