Technology Sector Update for 02/02/2024: META, GEN, PLTR, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.6% lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 0.3% recently.

Meta Platforms (META) was gaining 16.6% in value after it reported Q4 earnings of $5.33 per diluted share, up from $1.76 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.94.

Gen Digital (GEN) was down 2.6% after reporting fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings and revenue that missed estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has entered into a three-year partnership with Coles Supermarkets Australia Pty to deliver a range of workforce tools, the companies said. Palantir Technologies was marginally higher pre-bell.

