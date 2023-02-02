Technology
META

Technology Sector Update for 02/02/2023: META, SONY, MTSI, XLK, SOXX

February 02, 2023 — 09:07 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up over 1% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.9%.

Meta Platforms (META) reported Q4 diluted earnings per share of $1.76, down from $3.67 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.24. Meta Platforms was gaining over 20% in value recently.

Sony Group (SONY) reported fiscal Q3 net income of 263.89 Japanese yen ($2.05) per diluted share, down from 276.65 yen a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of 234.75 yen. Sony Group was recently advancing by more than 2%.

Macom Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) was 0.03% higher after it reported Q1 fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $0.81 per diluted share, compared with $0.64 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting $0.80.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META
SONY
MTSI
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.