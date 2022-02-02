Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/02/2022: GOOG, AMD, SONY, MTCH

Technology stocks were rising in the lead up to Wednesday's starting bell. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.5% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) gained 2.4%.

In company news, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) jumped 10% after posting Q4 earnings of $30.69 per share, up from $22.30 per share a year earlier, while revenue totaled $75.3 billion, up 32% from a year earlier. Google's parent company also announced a 20-for-1 stock split for its class A, B, and C shares, effective mid-July.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) surged 12% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.92 per share, up from $0.52 per share a year ago, and revenue of $4.83 billion, up from $3.24 billion last year.

Sony (SONY) gained 5% after reporting fiscal Q3 earnings of 276.65 yen per share, up from 248.50 yen per share a year ago. The Japanese technology giant also generated revenue of 3.031 trillion yen, up from 2.694 trillion in the prior-year period.

Match Group (MTCH) was 3% lower. The online dating service company reported a Q4 loss of $0.60 per share, compared with earnings of $0.50 per share a year ago. Revenue for the quarter amounted to $806.1 million, up from $651.4 million last year.

