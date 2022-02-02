Technology Sector Update for 02/02/2022: GIB,GIB-A.TO,AMD,GOOG,GOOGL,GILT,DT

Technology stocks resumed their Wednesday advance this afternoon, bolstered by Google parent company Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) overnight Q4 earnings and revenue beats and the internet conglomerate also announcing plans for a 20-for-1 stock split this summer.

At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was rising 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2.4% this afternoon.

In company news, CGI (GIB) climbed 2.8% after reporting fiscal Q1 net income and revenue surpassing consensus calls and the Canadian IT services company also renewing its stock buyback program for another year. Excluding one-time items, CGI earned CA$1.50 ($1.18) per share during its December quarter, up from CA$1.33 per share during the year-ago period, while revenue increased 3.2% to CA$3.09 billion. Wall Street had been expecting CA$1.43 per share and CA$3.12 billion, respectively.

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) was 2.9% higher after announcing the launch of its next-generation SkyEdge IV satellite communications ground system.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) rose 5.2% after exceeding Wall Street expectations and year-ago comparisons with its Q4 results and the chipmaker projecting Q1 and FY22 sales also topping analysts' estimates.

Among decliners, Dynatrace (DT) shed almost 19% after the multi-cloud software firm issued a revised FY22 revenue forecast trailing Wall Street expectations. It sees revenue for the 12 months ending March increasing to $922 million to $924 million, up from its prior $913 million to $919 million guidance but still falling short of the Capital IQ consensus expecting $925.7 million in FY22 revenue.

