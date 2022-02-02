Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/02/2022: AMD,GOOG,GOOGL,GILT,DT

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Technology stocks were maintaining a portion of their Wednesday gain, bolstered by Google parent company Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) overnight Q4 beat while the internet conglomerate announced plans for a 20-for-1 stock split.

At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was rising 0.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) rose 6.1% after exceeding Wall Street expectations and year-ago comparisons for Q4 while the chipmaker projected Q1 and FY22 sales also topping analysts' estimates.

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) was 3.3% higher after announcing the launch of its next-generation SkyEdge IV satellite communications ground system.

Dynatrace (DT) shed over 19% after the multi-cloud software firm issued a revised FY22 revenue forecast trailing Wall Street expectations. It sees revenue for the 12 months ending March increasing to $922 million to $924 million, up from its prior $913 million to $919 million guidance but still falling short of the Capital IQ consensus expecting $925.7 million in FY22 revenue.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

