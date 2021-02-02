Technology Sector Update for 02/02/2021: VRNT,CGNT,AI,MSFT,BKR,RDS.A,RDS.B,MCFE

Technology stocks were moderately higher with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Verint Systems (VRNT) rose 32% after the customer engagement software firm late Monday said it has completed the spin-off of its former Cognyte Software unit into a stand-alone company, with investors receiving one Cognyte (CGNT) share for each Verint share they owned. Cognyte shares were down over 31% this afternoon.

C3 AI (AI) was more than 11% higher after late Monday announcing a partnership with Microsoft (MSFT), Baker Hughes (BKR) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A,RDS.B) on an open-source artificial intelligence platform for the energy industry, including monitoring, diagnostics and prescriptive services designed to improve uptime and performance of energy assets and supported by C3's BHC3 suite and Microsoft Azure cloud-computing platform. Microsoft was fractionally higher in afternoon trading.

McAfee (MCFE) climbed over 11% after Morgan Stanley increased its price target on the cybersecurity company by $2 to $27 a share and kept its overweight rating on the company's stock.

