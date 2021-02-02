Technology Sector Update for 02/02/2021: DQ,VRNT,CGNT,AI,MSFT,BKR,RDS.A,RDS.B,MCFE

Technology stocks continued their Tuesday advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 1.5% in late trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Daqo New Energy (DQ) climbed 12.5% after the solar-energy components company Tuesday said it met all of the listing and disclosure standards of the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market ahead of a proposed initial public offering by its Xinjiang Daqoon on the Chinese marketplace. The proposal still needs to be reviewed by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the company said.

Verint Systems (VRNT) rose 33% after the customer engagement software firm late Monday said it has completed the spin-off of its former Cognyte Software unit into a stand-alone company, with investors receiving one Cognyte (CGNT) share for each Verint share they owned. Cognyte shares were down over 30% this afternoon.

C3 AI (AI) was 8% higher after late Monday announcing a partnership with Microsoft (MSFT), Baker Hughes (BKR) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A,RDS.B) on an open-source artificial intelligence platform for the energy industry, including monitoring, diagnostics and prescriptive services designed to improve uptime and performance of energy assets and supported by C3's BHC3 suite and Microsoft Azure cloud-computing platform. Microsoft was fractionally higher in afternoon trading.

McAfee (MCFE) climbed nearly 11% after Morgan Stanley increased its price target for the cybersecurity company by $2 to $27 a share and kept its overweight rating for the company's stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.