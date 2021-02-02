Technology Sector Update for 02/02/2021: ATHM, ENTG, ST, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.99% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently gaining nearly 2%.

Autohome (ATHM) was climbing past 2% after reporting Q4 adjusted profit of RMB9.91 ($1.53) per share, up slightly from RMB9.62 per share in the prior-year period. The average Street estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted EPS of $1.50.

Entegris (ENTG) was up more than 2% as it reported Q4 adjusted net earnings of $0.71 per diluted share, up from $0.55 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.66.

Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) was marginally higher after it posted reported Q4 adjusted profit of $0.85 per share, down from $0.89 per share a year ago but higher than the $0.78 per share average Street estimate, according to Capital IQ.

