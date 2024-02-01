Technology Sector Update for 02/01/2024: OKTA, ZM, SE, NVDA

Tech stocks rose late Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 0.1%, erasing earlier losses.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 0.7%.

In corporate news, Okta (OKTA) said Thursday it has informed its employees it will cut 7% of its workforce, affecting 400 jobs. The company also reiterated its guidance for Q4 and full-year guidance. Its shares rose 2.9%.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is looking to cut 150 jobs, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The cuts, which would be less than 2% of Zoom's workforce, are not across all operations, and the company will continue hiring in artificial intelligence, sales and engineering in 2024, the report said. Zoom shares were down 0.2%.

Sea (SE) shares jumped 6% after Citigroup upgraded the company to buy from neutral, and raised the price target to $50 from $44.

Nvidia (NVDA) developed a new artificial intelligence chip specifically for sale in China while also adhering to US export guidelines on higher-end electronics, Reuters reported. Nvidia shares gained 2.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.