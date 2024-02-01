News & Insights

Technology
NVDA

Technology Sector Update for 02/01/2024: NVDA, ALGM, ZM

February 01, 2024 — 01:51 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) little changed.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 0.2%.

In corporate news, Nvidia (NVDA) developed a new artificial intelligence chip specifically for sale in China while also adhering to US export guidelines on higher-end electronics, Reuters reported. Nvidia shares gained 2%.

Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) shares jumped 9.8% after adjusted fiscal Q3 earnings topped estimates by analysts.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is looking to cut 150 jobs, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The cuts, which would be less than 2% of Zoom's workforce, are not across all operations, and the company will continue hiring in artificial intelligence, sales and engineering in 2024, the report said. Zoom shares added 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
ZM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.