Technology Sector Update for 02/01/2024: NVDA, ALGM, ZM

Tech stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) little changed.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 0.2%.

In corporate news, Nvidia (NVDA) developed a new artificial intelligence chip specifically for sale in China while also adhering to US export guidelines on higher-end electronics, Reuters reported. Nvidia shares gained 2%.

Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) shares jumped 9.8% after adjusted fiscal Q3 earnings topped estimates by analysts.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is looking to cut 150 jobs, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The cuts, which would be less than 2% of Zoom's workforce, are not across all operations, and the company will continue hiring in artificial intelligence, sales and engineering in 2024, the report said. Zoom shares added 0.4%.

