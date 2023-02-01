Technology
RPD

Technology Sector Update for 02/01/2023: RPD, JNPR, SNAP

February 01, 2023 — 01:43 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were posting narrow gains on Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) edging up 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 2.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Rapid7 (RPD) raced over 23% amid reports the cybersecurity firm is exploring its strategic options, including a potential sale. The company has hired Goldman Sachs to assist with the process, according to a Reuters report, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Juniper Networks (JNPR) declined 5.7% after the communications equipment company said it generated around $1.45 billion in revenue during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, improving on $1.3 billion in revenue during the same quarter in 2021 but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.48 billion.

Snap (SNAP) dropped more than 12% after the camera and social media company overnight said it expects revenue for its current Q1 likely will fall 2% to 10% compared with the year-ago period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RPD
JNPR
SNAP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.