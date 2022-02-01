Technology Sector Update for 02/01/2022: ST, SQ, PLTR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was advancing by 0.35% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing past 1%.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was up more than 5% after saying it agreed to a new five-year partnership with Satellogic (SATL) to build on existing technology collaboration in satellite imaging, edge artificial intelligence and data-driven decisions. The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Block (SQ) unit Square said merchants using its Square Online e-commerce service in the US and Australia can now offer buyers installment loans from Afterpay after Block completed its acquisition of the lender. Block was almost 4% higher recently.

Sensata Technologies (ST) was unchanged after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.87 per share, up from $0.85 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.81.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.