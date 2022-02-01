Technology
ST

Technology Sector Update for 02/01/2022: ST, SQ, PLTR, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was advancing by 0.35% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing past 1%.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was up more than 5% after saying it agreed to a new five-year partnership with Satellogic (SATL) to build on existing technology collaboration in satellite imaging, edge artificial intelligence and data-driven decisions. The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Block (SQ) unit Square said merchants using its Square Online e-commerce service in the US and Australia can now offer buyers installment loans from Afterpay after Block completed its acquisition of the lender. Block was almost 4% higher recently.

Sensata Technologies (ST) was unchanged after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.87 per share, up from $0.85 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.81.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ST SQ PLTR XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular