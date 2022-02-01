Technology Sector Update for 02/01/2022: IBM,TYL,SRT

Technology stocks were drifting lower Tuesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday slipping 0.3%, but the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.1%.

In company news, International Business Machines (IBM) was 0.4% higher this afternoon, reversing a nearly 1% morning decline that followed the tech giant announcing its purchase of privately held Sentaca, which provides consulting services to telecommunication companies.

Tyler Technologies (TYL) rose 0.2% after the software firm said it signed a three-year contract extension for digital government and payments services for the state of Hawaii.

Startek (SRT) fell 0.4% after the digital services company said Aparup Sengupta resigned as CEO and executive board chairman and will be succeeded by board member Bharat Rao.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.