Technology Sector Update for 02/01/2022: IBM,TYL,SRT

Technology stocks were drifting lower Tuesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday slipping 0.3%, but the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.1%.

In company news, International Business Machines (IBM) was 0.4% higher this afternoon, reversing a nearly 1% morning decline that followed the tech giant announcing its purchase of privately held Sentaca, which provides consulting services to telecommunication companies.

Tyler Technologies (TYL) rose 0.2% after the software firm said it signed a three-year contract extension for digital government and payments services for the state of Hawaii.

Startek (SRT) fell 0.4% after the digital services company said Aparup Sengupta resigned as CEO and executive board chairman and will be succeeded by board member Bharat Rao.

