Technology Sector Update for 02/01/2022: HLIT,IBM,TYL,SRT

Technology stocks have turned narrowly higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday climbing about 0.1%, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advancing 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Harmonic (HLIT) was nearly 15% lower late in Tuesday trading, staying within close range of its intra-day low of $9.11 a share, after the video technology projected non-GAAP FY22 earnings trailing Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it sees net income this year in a range of $0.26 and $0.40 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted FY22 profit of $0.49 per share.

Startek (SRT) fell 3.6% after the digital services company said Aparup Sengupta resigned as CEO and executive board chairman and will be succeeded by board member Bharat Rao.

Among gainers, Tyler Technologies (TYL) rose 0.2% after the software firm said it signed a three-year contract extension for digital government and payment services for the state of Hawaii.

International Business Machines (IBM) was 1.7% higher this afternoon, reversing a nearly 1% morning decline that followed the tech giant announcing its purchase of privately held Sentaca, which provides consulting services to telecommunication companies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.