Technology Sector Update for 02/01/2021: EH,SPCE,XRX

Technology stocks were posting outsized gains compared with the broader Monday markets and other sectors, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 2.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, EHang Holdings (EH) was soaring nearly 20% higher after late Friday saying European money manager Carmignac has invested $40 million in the Chinese autonomous aerial vehicle technology company through a private placement of its class A common stock. Net proceeds will be used for business development, EHang said.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) climbed almost 21% after Morgan Stanley raised its price target for the space transportation company by $6 to $30 a share despite a downgrade Monday of the company's stock to equal weight from overweight previously.

Xerox (XRX) rose 7.5% after Monday unveiling organizational changes to support plans to create three new businesses - software, financing and innovation - aimed at delivering "long-term growth in 2021 and beyond."

