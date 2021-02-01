Technology Sector Update for 02/01/2021: API,EH,SPCE,XRX

Technology stocks continue to post outsized gains compared with the broader Monday markets and other sectors, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 2.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 3.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Agora (API) was more than 30% higher late in Monday trading, easing from a 44% morning increase to a best-ever $81.48 a share, after the Chinese video, voice, and messaging software firm announced a $250 million private placement of its class A ordinary shares with an unnamed accredited investor now owning about 4.5% of its outstanding stock. The company declined to provide additional details about the recent financing.

EHang Holdings (EH) was soaring more than 22% after late Friday saying European money manager Carmignac has invested $40 million in the Chinese autonomous aerial vehicle technology company through a private placement of its class A common stock. Net proceeds will be used for business development, EHang said.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) climbed almost 21% after Morgan Stanley raised its price target for the space transportation company by $6 to $30 a share despite a downgrade Monday of the company's stock to equal weight from overweight previously.

Xerox (XRX) rose 7.5% after Monday unveiling organizational changes to support plans to create three new business divisions - software, financing and innovation - aimed at delivering "long-term growth in 2021 and beyond."

