Technology Sector Update for 02/01/2021: API, ON, PS, XLK, IYW

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was more than 1% higher and the iShares Dow Jones US Technology ETF (IYW) was 0.8% higher.

Agora (API) was gaining more than 25% after saying an accredited investor had agreed to purchase through a private placement of total of $250 million of newly issued class A ordinary shares.

ON Semiconductor (ON) was climbing past 3% after it posted adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share in Q4 compared with $0.30 per share in the previous-year quarter. The consensus estimate from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for adjusted EPS of $0.28.

Pluralsight (PS) was slightly declining after saying it expects a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.01 to $0.02 per share and revenue of $104 million to $105 million compared with an adjusted loss of $0.09 per share and revenue of $88.8 million in the prior-year period.

