ROP

Technology Sector Update for 01/31/2024: ROP, GOOG, GOOGL, AMD, XLK, XSD

January 31, 2024 — 09:13 am EST

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) declining 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 1.1%.

Roper Technologies (ROP) was more than 3% lower after saying it expects 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $17.85 to $18.15. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $18.39.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) was nearly 6% lower pre-bell after the company's core advertising business missed analysts' estimates.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) said it expects fiscal Q1 revenue of about $5.40 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $5.75 billion. AMD was more than 4% lower in recent Wednesday premarket activity.

Technology
