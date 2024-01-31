News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 01/31/2024: GOOG, GOOGL, ROK, TER

January 31, 2024 — 01:49 pm EST

Tech stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index shed 0.9%.

In corporate news, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) shares dropped past 6% after the Google parent's core advertising business narrowly missed market estimates for Q4, overshadowing gains in other metrics.

Rockwell Automation's (ROK) shares fell more than 15% after it reported lower-than-expected quarterly results.

Teradyne (TER) shares tumbled almost 8% after it reported a decline in Q4 earnings and a decline in sales that was worse than forecast.

