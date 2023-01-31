Technology Sector Update for 01/31/2023: SPOT, ALGM, OTEX, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.4% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.07% lower recently.

Spotify (SPOT) reported a Q4 loss of 1.40 euro ($1.52) per diluted share, compared with a 0.21 euro loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 1.28 euro. Spotify Technology was recently gaining 10.4% in value.

Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) was climbing 4.6% after it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings early Tuesday of $0.35 per diluted share, up from $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.32.

Open Text (OTEX) was up 3.4% after saying it has closed the previously announced acquisition of software technology and services provider Micro Focus International plc.

