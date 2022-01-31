Technology Sector Update for 01/31/2022: CRNT, BB, CTXS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.11% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.65%.

BlackBerry (BB) was down more than 5% after saying it has agreed to sell all of its non-core patent assets to Catapult IP Innovations for $600 million.

Citrix Systems (CTXS) was slipping past 3% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Vista Equity Partners, and Elliott Investment Management affiliate Evergreen Coast Capital Corp, which hold a 12% stake in the company, in a deal valued at $16.5 billion including debt.

Ceragon Networks (CRNT) was gaining 0.5% in value amid a deal with Globacom to further expand its network and enable it to maintain its technology.

