Technology
CRNT

Technology Sector Update for 01/31/2022: CRNT, BB, CTXS, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.11% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.65%.

BlackBerry (BB) was down more than 5% after saying it has agreed to sell all of its non-core patent assets to Catapult IP Innovations for $600 million.

Citrix Systems (CTXS) was slipping past 3% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Vista Equity Partners, and Elliott Investment Management affiliate Evergreen Coast Capital Corp, which hold a 12% stake in the company, in a deal valued at $16.5 billion including debt.

Ceragon Networks (CRNT) was gaining 0.5% in value amid a deal with Globacom to further expand its network and enable it to maintain its technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRNT BB CTXS XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular