Technology Sector Update for 01/31/2022: ATKR,BB,BB.TO,CTXS

Technology stocks were higher Monday with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up 3.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Atkore (ATKR) added nearly 14% after the electric cabling company reported fiscal Q1 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and projected FY22 earnings also blowing past analyst estimates. It sees adjusted net income for the 12 months ending Sept. 30 in a range of $12.80 to $13.60 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for an FY22 profit of $9.90 per share, excluding one-time items.

BlackBerry (BB) was climbing 5.3%, reversing an early 6.1% retreat to a 13-month low of $7.40 a share, after the Canadian networking and cybersecurity software firm said it was selling all of its non-core intellectual property to Catapult IP Innovations for $600 million. Blackberry will continue to license the purchased assets, which include BlackBerry's former mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking software. The deal also will not affect customer use of any of the company's products or services, it said.

Citrix Systems (CTXS) slid 3.7% after agreeing to a $16.5 billion buyout offer from private-equity investors Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital, which will combine the workflow software firm with Vista's TIBCO Software. Vista and Evergreeen will pay $104 for each Citrix share, up 24% over its Dec. 20, the final trading day before media reports surfaced about a potential Vista-Evergreen bid.

