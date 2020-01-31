Technology Sector Update for 01/31/2020: NATI,IBM,INVE

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -1.34%

AAPL -3.11%

IBM +4.68%

CSCO -2.30%

GOOG -1.38%

Technology stocks were most lower in Friday trade, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 declining 2.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping over 2.8%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) National Instruments (NATI) rose 2% after the software firm reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results. The company earned $0.56 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 on $367.5 million, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.50 per share profit on $357.87.

In other sector news:

(+) International Business Machines (IBM) climbed 4.7% after Virginia Rometty late Thursday announced plans to step down as CEO on April 6 and the company named senior vice president for cloud and cognitive software Arvind Krishna as her replacement. Rometty also is giving up her post as president at Big Blue to James Whitehurst, currently chief executive of its Red Hat linux unit, but will remain as executive board chair through the end of 2020, when she will retire.

(-) Identiv (INVE) dropped 21% after the security and access hardware firm said it was expecting to report a surprise Q4 net loss and slashed its FY20 financial outlook. The company, which also said it was exploring strategic alternatives, is projecting a Q4 net loss in a range of $0.14 to $0.13 per share on between $18.7 million to $18.8 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, are looking for a $0.03 per share profit on $24.30 million in revenue for the December quarter.

