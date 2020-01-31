Technology Sector Update for 01/31/2020: INVE, BR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.37%

AAPL: -0.58%

IBM: +3.97%

CSCO: -0.85%

GOOG: +0.77%

Technology majors were mixed pre-market Friday.

Early movers include:

(-) Identiv (INVE), which was down more than 8% as the company started exploring strategic alternatives to enhance stockholder value after guiding for a Q4 loss and slashing its fiscal 2020 outlook. Identiv estimated a net loss of $0.14 to $0.13 per share on revenue of $18.7 million to $18.8 million in Q4, compared with analysts' estimates of net income of $0.03 per share on revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter.

(-) Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) was down more than 7% amid Q2 earnings and revenue that missed analyst estimates. Adjusted earnings fell to $0.53 per share from $0.56 a year earlier and missed the $0.71 consensus estimate from Capital IQ.

(+) International Business Machines (IBM) was up almost 4% in value after saying its board elected Arvind Krishna as chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors, effective April 6. Krishna is senior vice president for cloud and cognitive software.

