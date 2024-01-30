News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 01/30/2024: SMCI, CVLT, FFIV, XLK, XSD

January 30, 2024 — 09:13 am EST

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.2% lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) inactive.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) was rising over 10% in value after it reported overnight a fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net income of $5.59 per share, up from $3.26 during the year-ago period. Net sales for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to $3.66 billion from $1.80 billion a year ago.

Commvault Systems (CVLT) was over 8% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.78 per diluted share, up from $0.62 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $216.8 million, compared with $195.1 million a year earlier.

F5 (FFIV) was advancing more than 8% after it reported overnight fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $3.43 per diluted share, up from $2.47 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.04.

