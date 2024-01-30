News & Insights

Technology
AMD

Technology Sector Update for 01/30/2024: AMD, PXLW, CALX

January 30, 2024 — 03:49 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index shed 1.6%.

In corporate news, AMD (AMD) shares fell 3.3% after Raymond James downgraded the company's stock to outperform from strong buy while raising its price target to $195 from $190.

Pixelworks (PXLW) jumped 24% after the company and Walt Disney Studios said agreed to expand the reach of TrueCut Motion Technology.

Calix (CALX) tumbled 25%, a day after the company forecast Q1 non-GAAP earnings below estimates by analysts.

Sanmina (SANM) surged 29% after the company posted better-than-expected fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
PXLW
CALX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.