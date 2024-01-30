Technology Sector Update for 01/30/2024: AMD, PXLW, CALX

Tech stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index shed 1.6%.

In corporate news, AMD (AMD) shares fell 3.3% after Raymond James downgraded the company's stock to outperform from strong buy while raising its price target to $195 from $190.

Pixelworks (PXLW) jumped 24% after the company and Walt Disney Studios said agreed to expand the reach of TrueCut Motion Technology.

Calix (CALX) tumbled 25%, a day after the company forecast Q1 non-GAAP earnings below estimates by analysts.

Sanmina (SANM) surged 29% after the company posted better-than-expected fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.