Technology Sector Update for 01/30/2023: BIDU, VS, CAJ, XLK, SOXX

January 30, 2023 — 09:12 am EST

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) were recently slipping past 1%.

Baidu (BIDU) aims to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT in March, multiple media outlets reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter. Baidu was recently up more than 2%.

Versus Systems (VS) said late Friday it received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market that the company is not in compliance with the exchange's minimum bid price requirement after the closing price of its common shares was below $1 each for 30 consecutive business days. Versus Systems was advancing by more than 3% premarket Monday.

Canon (CAJ) reported a Q4 net income attributable to the company of 84.84 billion Japanese yen ($651.9 billion), up from 59.80 billion yen a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected 84.56 billion yen. Canon was marginally lower recently.

