Technology Sector Update for 01/30/2020: NOW,MSFT,FB

Technology stocks were slightly lower Thursday afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 declining 0.2% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping 1.6%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) ServiceNow (NOW) rose 7% after the cloud computing-services company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.96, improving on a $0.77 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and also exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share. Total revenue increased to $951.8 million from $715.4 million, also topping the $940 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Microsoft (MSFT) climbed 2% on Thursday after the software and hardware giant reported better-than-expected fiscal Q2 net income and revenue. The company earned $1.51 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, up from $1.10 per share during the year-ago quarter and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.32 per share profit. Revenue rose 14% to $36.91 billion, also exceeding the $35.68 billion Street view.

(-) Facebook (FB) slid almost 7% after investors locked in how a flood of regulatory probes and legal actions resulted in a 34% year-over-year jump in Q4 costs and a 400-basis point decline in operating margin at the social media company and largely ignored net income for the final three months of 2019 beating analyst estimates.

