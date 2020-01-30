Technology
Technology Sector Update for 01/30/2020: FB, MSFT, AAPL, AVGO, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +3.78%

AAPL: -1.06%

IBM: -0.57%

CSCO: -1.13%

GOOG: -1.04%

Technology majors were mostly lower pre-market Thursday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Facebook (FB), which was down more than 7% even after it reported Q4 earnings of $2.56 a share compared with $2.38 a share in the same period a year earlier, ahead of the consensus on Capital IQ for $2.53 a share. Separately, Bloomberg News wrote that the company agreed to pay $550 million to settle claims it collected user biometric data without consent, choosing to avoid a trial that may have resulted in the social media giant paying billions of dollars of damages.

(+) Microsoft (MSFT) was advancing more than 3% after posting fiscal Q2 net income of $1.51 per share, up 37% from $1.10 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $1.32.

In other news:

(-) Broadcom (AVGO) and Apple (AAPL) were ordered by a California jury to pay a combined $1.1 billion in damages for infringing patents of the California Institute of Technology related to wireless data transmissions, Bloomberg News reported. Apple and Broadcom were recently down more than 1%.

