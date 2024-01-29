News & Insights

Technology
SNX

Technology Sector Update for 01/29/2024: SNX, APO, AAPL, RIVN

January 29, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.3% higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.6%.

TD SYNNEX (SNX) was falling past 3% amid the launch of a proposed secondary public offering of about 7.6 million of the company's common shares held by certain entities managed by certain Apollo Global Management (APO) affiliates.

Apple (AAPL) vice president of hardware engineering DJ Novotney will be leaving to become senior vice president of vehicle programs at Rivian Automotive (RIVN), Bloomberg reported over the weekend. Apple was marginally lower in recent Monday premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNX
APO
AAPL
RIVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.