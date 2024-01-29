Technology Sector Update for 01/29/2024: SNX, APO, AAPL, RIVN

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.3% higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.6%.

TD SYNNEX (SNX) was falling past 3% amid the launch of a proposed secondary public offering of about 7.6 million of the company's common shares held by certain entities managed by certain Apollo Global Management (APO) affiliates.

Apple (AAPL) vice president of hardware engineering DJ Novotney will be leaving to become senior vice president of vehicle programs at Rivian Automotive (RIVN), Bloomberg reported over the weekend. Apple was marginally lower in recent Monday premarket activity.

