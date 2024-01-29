News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 01/29/2024: FAZE, GAME, MSFT, WDC, CDLX

January 29, 2024 — 03:52 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks rose late Monday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 0.7%.

In corporate news, FaZe Holdings (FAZE) shares tumbled 21%. The company plans to hold a special meeting of stockholders on Feb. 16 to vote on its planned merger with GameSquare (GAME). GameSquare dropped 13%.

Microsoft (MSFT) is set to have its "iPhone moment" when it releases its fiscal Q2 results on Tuesday, following the successful launch of its AI-backed chat assistant Copilot, Wedbush Securities said in a note. Wedbush kept its outperform rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $450. Microsoft shares were adding 1.5%.

Talks to merge Western Digital (WDC) and Kioxia Holdings have restarted, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported Saturday, citing unnamed sources. Western Digital rose 2.2%.

Cardlytics (CDLX) jumped 24% after it said Monday it agreed to pay $25 million in cash in a settlement with Shareholder Representative Services to resolve all disputes regarding the Bridg merger agreement and earnout payments. The company also reported preliminary Q4 results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

