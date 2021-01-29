Technology Sector Update for 01/29/2021: XM,DLF,AKTS,WDC

Technology stocks improved slightly this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Friday slipping 2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.2%.

In company news, Qualtrics (XM) fell 3.3% on Friday after the software company Friday reaffirmed its estimated Q4 revenue in a range of $211.5 million to $214.5 million. Analyst estimates were not available. The company will release its full Q4 results on March 9.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) slid 1% on Friday, falling back from a small early rise after overnight reporting non-GAAP net income of $1.48 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Dec. 31, more than doubling its $0.64 per share adjusted profit during the year-earlier period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.04 per share. Revenue for the audio technology company grew 34% year-over-year to of $389.9 million, also topping the $345.3 million Street view.

Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) fell 1.8%, easing from a 5.2% advance earlier Friday that followed the mobile phone components company saying it received a volume order for its 5.5 and 6.5 gigaHertz XBAW WiFi 6E filters from an unnamed tier-1 customer. The company is expecting to begin production of the new products during the second half of the year.

Among advancers, Western Digital (WDC) climbed 7.3% after the computer hard drives manufacturer reported above-consensus net income and revenue for its fiscal Q2 ended Jan. 1. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.69 per share during Q4 on $3.94 billion in revenue, compared with a $0.62 per share adjusted profit on 4.23 billion in revenue during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.53 per share on $3.89 billion in revenue.

